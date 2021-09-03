Fri. Sep 3rd, 2021

"These smartphones will be announced in September: a preview" “These smartphones will be announced in September: a preview” 2 min read

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 147
The "Backup with Google One" system for Android is now widely available The “Backup with Google One” system for Android is now widely available 3 min read

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 590
Joker malware makes a comeback and lurks in these apps Joker malware makes a comeback and lurks in these apps 2 min read

Maggie Benson 5 days ago 300
Do you repel men? This is how female hummingbirds do Do you repel men? This is how female hummingbirds do 2 min read

Maggie Benson 6 days ago 178
Google mocks Apple in "headphone jack" ad Google mocks Apple in “headphone jack” ad 1 min read

Maggie Benson 6 days ago 229
this is how you turn on the maximum speed and the speedometer this is how you turn on the maximum speed and the speedometer 2 min read

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 93

Kleding sorteren voor Heumensoord. Red Cross overloaded with clothes for Heumensoord refugees 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 59 mins ago 34
L1mburg Central: Máxima on a beer excursion in Gulpen | 1Limburg L1mburg Central: Máxima on a beer excursion in Gulpen | 1Limburg 2 min read

Queenie Bell 60 mins ago 35
Samsung presents the most impressive smartphone to date Samsung presents the most impressive smartphone to date 4 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 51
State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead State of emergency in New York and New Jersey due to heavy rains: 26 dead 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 25