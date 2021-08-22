Samsung has bad news for clumsy Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners

If you want to buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you better be extra careful with your device. The repair is quite expensive.

Just a little while and then we can enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This foldable device is Samsung’s new flagship and is of course a beautiful device. However, it also has a downside.

How to fix Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

We all drop our phones from time to time. It often ends in a sizzle, especially if you have an affair around of course. Still, sometimes it does work and you probably have a huge crack in your screen. You can often get it fixed and sometimes it’s still relatively cheap. At Samsung Galaxy z fold 3 and Z Flip 3 it will cost you much more.

Samsung’s two models don’t just break. They have a new aluminum frame compared to their predecessors which should improve protection. It is 10 percent more powerful than previous models. The glass itself for the displays is Gorilla Glass Victus, which should also offer more protection. This one is even eighty percent better than the previous models.

Substantial costs at Samsung

However, if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen breaks then you have a big problem. Screen replacement costs $ 479. For the clumsy owner of the Z Flip 3, the damage is slightly less. There, a new screen costs $ 369. This makes it cheaper than its two predecessors. These repairs cost $ 549 and $ 499. Of course, you can also do this yourself by ordering the parts yourself.

You can also go for Samsung Care +, a kind of additional warranty service. It’s free the first year, but then costs $ 12.99 per month thereafter. The question is, of course, whether you want to spend that much on the warranty. In two years, you will be over $ 270. Dutch prices for the service are not yet known.