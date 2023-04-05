“Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not have room for the S Pen”

Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 successor in the works. However, it is rumored to be a stylus-less smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 reportedly has no room in the device to store the S Pen.

S-stylus

The South Korean website ET News writes that Samsung is primarily looking to make the device considerably thinner and that there is no room for the relatively thick S Pen. That doesn’t mean there’s no stylus support: it’s still possible, but you can’t store it in the device, so you still need to keep the stylus separately. When folded, the device would be a little thinner at 13.4mm than the Fold 4’s 14.2mm.

In addition, Samsung also wants to go for a lighter device and here too such a stylus with a separate storage area is more of a burden than a relief. The device now seems to know 254 grams. However, it does not differ much from its predecessor, which weighs 263 grams and is often considered too heavy and rather bulky.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 had a place for the stylus.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

A slimmer case would probably make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 look a lot sleeker, although it’s also exciting: it’s a foldable device and it needs its sturdiness. At the same time, it’s good to see that the company is considering adjustments in the design. This makes the device slightly more unique than what we saw with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example. This device looks like two drops of water on its predecessor.

There would be more tweaks for Samsung’s foldable phone. For example, the hinge would become drop-shaped, which should have a positive effect on the “snap” of the phone. This allows the case to close completely, with no gaps between the different parts.

Would Samsung still choose to announce the foldable device in August this year? Given the rumors that now exist about the Galaxy Z Fold 5, that wouldn’t surprise us.

