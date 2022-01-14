Samsung Galaxy S22 is coming: this has already been disclosed
It has been almost a year since the introduction of the Galaxy S21series and that means Samsung will unveil the successors soon. The presentation of the Galaxy S22 series would be on February 8 take place. A lot has already been said about the new Samsung smartphones: not only by rumors, but also by official information from supervisors.
Screens and design
The Galaxy S22 series has three models, each with a different size: 6.1 inches for the S22, 6.55 inches for the S22+ and 6.8 inches for the S22 Ultra. This would make the normal S22 slightly smaller than its predecessor (which has a 6.2-inch screen) and also more compact than its competitor. Xiaomi 12.
Newer smartphones have AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh. The S22 gets 2340 x 1080 pixels, the S22+ does it with 2400 x 1080 and the Ultra gets the sharpest screen: 3200 x 1440 pixels.
The S22 and S22+ have a similar design with the rear camera island extending to the edge of the case. With the Ultra, the camera part would no longer protrude, but the camera lenses are built into the back. The Ultra also has flat top and bottom edges and rounded sides.
S-stylus
The S22 Ultra would have something new: a storage slot for the S Pen. Just like with previous Galaxy Note phones, you can store the stylus in the case. The responsiveness of the new S Pen would also be are improved.
New chip: Exynos or not?
It remains to be seen which chip the Galaxy S22 will receive in Europe. Samsung had wanted to present its new Exynos 2200 chip, which will receive an AMD Radeon GPU for the first time, on January 11, but it was postponed at the last minute. The presentation of the chip now seems to coincide with the unveiling of the S22 series.
But according to rumors Samsung could still choose to launch the Galaxy S22s in all countries with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This chip is also in the new OnePlus 10 Pro and the Xiaomi 12.
In recent years, Galaxy S and Note phones in Europe have always had Samsung’s own Exynos chips. Samsung also provides these chips to some other phone brands, including the Chinese Vivo.
Cameras
The S22 Ultra is rumored to have four rear cameras, which largely match those of the S21 Ultra: 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-angle camera, 10-megapixel periscope camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The selfie camera is in a hole in the screen and has 40 megapixels.
The Ultra’s main camera is said to be covered in Gorilla Glass DX, just like the new foldable phones Fold 3 and flip 3. This type of glass not only protects better, but also lets in more light than previous generations.
The S22 and S22+ are said to have a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel zoom camera with 3x optical zoom.
Batteries and colors
The S22 Ultra is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with 45W fast charging. The S22 has a 3700 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than its predecessor. This doesn’t necessarily have to reduce battery life thanks to the new, more economical chip.
The phones would have 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a choice of 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage. The Ultra may also have an option for 1 terabyte.
The Ultra would be available in white, black, green and burgundy. The S22 and S22+ would be available in white, black, green and rosé.
The new Samsung phones would be end of February should be available. Like last year, Samsung no charging adapter and headphones more in the box.
