Samsung Galaxy S22 is coming: this has already been disclosed

It has been almost a year since the introduction of the Galaxy S21series and that means Samsung will unveil the successors soon. The presentation of the Galaxy S22 series would be on February 8 take place. A lot has already been said about the new Samsung smartphones: not only by rumors, but also by official information from supervisors.

Screens and design

The Galaxy S22 series has three models, each with a different size: 6.1 inches for the S22, 6.55 inches for the S22+ and 6.8 inches for the S22 Ultra. This would make the normal S22 slightly smaller than its predecessor (which has a 6.2-inch screen) and also more compact than its competitor. Xiaomi 12.

Newer smartphones have AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh. The S22 gets 2340 x 1080 pixels, the S22+ does it with 2400 x 1080 and the Ultra gets the sharpest screen: 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The S22 and S22+ have a similar design with the rear camera island extending to the edge of the case. With the Ultra, the camera part would no longer protrude, but the camera lenses are built into the back. The Ultra also has flat top and bottom edges and rounded sides.

S-stylus

The S22 Ultra would have something new: a storage slot for the S Pen. Just like with previous Galaxy Note phones, you can store the stylus in the case. The responsiveness of the new S Pen would also be are improved.