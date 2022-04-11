In a previous podcast interview, Elliott called director Jane Campion’s film a “poor performance of an American western” and felt that many of the farmhands in the film were portrayed as “shirtless Chips.” He was also unhappy that Campion shot the film in his own country, New Zealand, but made it look like the US state of Montana. Chippendales’ comment in particular came across as homophobic to many.

“I didn’t express myself well and I hurt people with my words and I think that’s terrible. The gay community has always been wonderful to me throughout my career, even before I started to Los Angeles. I have friends from all walks of life in this business and I’m sorry if I hurt them. And anyone I don’t know who felt hurt,” Elliott said.

‘Brilliant Director’

He continues: “I also said on this podcast that I think Jane Campion is a brilliant director and I would like to apologize to the cast of The Power Of The Dog, which is made up of brilliant actors. Including Benedict Cumberbatch All I can say is I’m sorry, and I’m so sorry.

Campion reacted strongly at the time to the negative words Elliott had for his film. “It’s a shame that he reacted like that, because it comes across as very sexist and homophobic. I don’t like it and I think he acted like a little bitch.” The New Zealand director has yet to respond to Elliott’s apology.