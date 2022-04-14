Italian chocolatier Ferrero is now also removing Kinder products from shelves in New Zealand due to the risk of salmonella. The New Zealand Food Safety Agency announced this on Tuesday.

The FASFC on Friday withdrew the authorization for the Ferrero factory in Arlon due to possible salmonella contamination. The New Zealand Food Safety Authority (NZFSA) therefore ordered Ferrero on Tuesday to recall all Kinder products made in Belgium.

“We know these products, which contain small toys, are particularly popular with children, so we urge people to exercise caution,” said NZFSA’s Vincent Arbuckle. The consequences of a salmonella infection can be serious, especially in children under five, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

Possible symptoms of a salmonella infection include fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Patients usually recover without treatment, but in some cases the consequences can be more serious. So far, no cases linked to Ferrero have been reported in New Zealand. In the European Union and the United Kingdom, more than 100 cases of salmonellosis linked to the consumption of, among other things, Kinder Surprise and Schokobons have been reported.

The cause of the salmonella outbreak at the Arlene Ferrero factory is a clogged filter on two raw material tanks. The contamination had already been discovered on December 15 at the Arlon site.

