Hart voor Auto’s brings you the latest automotive news and the most remarkable stories every day. Car enthusiasts are a crucial part of this platform, and we’re happy to show it! In a new weekly section, we choose the most impressive spot of this week.

Source: © Nick Rasenberg

While scrolling the Carparazzi page daily, we came across this red “race car”. After some research, we learned that it is a GT brand model sacred, a young Dutch company headquartered in Etten Leur (North Brabant). The origin of this company is in New Zealand.

Saker sports cars focuses primarily on building race cars that you won’t (often) encounter on public roads. This Saker GT, a closed two-seater inspired by the Le Mans of the 80s. In total, he has four models; a Saker GT Sprint (spyder variant), RapX and a Sniper. All active in the race.

Race cars are based on the same base, so you can convert a GT into a RapX model. This also applies to Sniper and Sprint. The racing car keeps its specifications. Saker models all have the 2.0L Subaru Boxer Turbo engine block, which are tuned to the track. By default, this block extracts 275 HP. That doesn’t seem like a lot for a “race car”, but it drives quite well as the total weighs only 760 kg.

Below is a clip of this Saker GT:

Source: © Smile Per Mile Foundation

Do you also have the possibility to get your carspot on the Hart voor Auto page? Become a member of the carparazzi pages on Facebook!

Read more interesting stories of cars. Also watch: