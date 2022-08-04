Reuters

ONS News• today, 02:00

The Spanish Coast Guard rescued a sailor in the Atlantic Ocean trapped under his capsized boat for 16 hours. The man had been in a bubble under his boat the entire time. One of the divers involved told Spanish media that his survival “borders on the impossible”.

The sailor, a 62-year-old Frenchman, had left Lisbon on Sunday morning with his 12-meter boat. On Monday evening, he sent out a distress signal when he ran into trouble some 20 kilometers from the Spanish islands of Sisargas.

Three helicopters and a lifeboat traveled there and found the boat upside down in the ocean. A diver heard a bang from inside, but the sea was too rough for a rescue.

Buoys were attached to the boat so that it did not sink:

Sailor survives 16 hours under capsized boat

The next morning, conditions improved and two divers managed to join the crew member. The Frenchman turned out to be in a knee-deep bubble in freezing water. He was wearing a wetsuit.