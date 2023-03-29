safe sport center operates independently

Sports Minister Conny Helder has announced the arrival of an independent Sports Integrity Center to deal with transgressive behaviour, doping and match-fixing. Athletes can go there with reports, but also with questions. It is still unclear when this center will be fully operational.

According to the Minister, the first step is to accommodate the existing CVSN, which is currently still part of the sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF, in the new center which will be formed. According to Helder, the CVSN is doing its job “with a lot of commitment and expertise”, but it is time to do this work with “more independence”.

Collaboration

“Centrum Veilige Sport already operates separately from the dome,” says a spokeswoman for NOC*NSF. “We guarantee that athletes can safely report if they want to say anything. We would be very sorry if the Minister’s remark reduced athletes’ willingness to report.”

NOC*NSF is also working on this process with VWS, according to the spokeswoman. “Because we also think it is important that there is an independent body. So we have already started preparations for privatization, pending this decision. Fortunately, the minister also compliments the CVSN, but it should not be give the impression that there is now even a hint of addiction exists.”