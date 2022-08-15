Sacred Space – NRC

The first time I looked for information on Ayurveda, one of the oldest healing methods and developed in India over 5,000 years ago, was after a friend told me from a retreat in Bali where she had lost eight kilos after two weeks.

I was immediately captivated, immersed in the subject, and discovered a plethora of trash stations all over the world. The person struggling with their weight is worth the money. One that I was addicted to for a long time was an Ayurvedic resort in India. I knew Ayurveda, “science of life” in Sanskrit, by name, but honestly, I didn’t know what it meant.

Now I’m completely up to date thank you Ayurvedic cuisine, ’80 recipes for mind and body’ by Anne Heigham, an alternative medicine practitioner and owner of an Ayurvedic clinic in Norwich and London. In her introduction, she writes that in the Ayurvedic tradition, the kitchen is considered a sacred space, as “a powerful source of nourishment and healing” and “With the right care and guidance, you can transform your kitchen into a harmonious spa resort. where you can taste delicious, can prepare healthy meals.”

It seems a lot cheaper than the thousands of Euros you have to pay for luxury hotels that I found. But at a resort you are guided, at home you have to do it on your own. And then continue like this.

Heigham provides the tools for a lifestyle change with a detailed introduction to the teachings with an explanation of the ingredients and what Ayurveda says about them, tips, exercises and of course recipes at the end.

It lingers over each season as your body reacts to the changes. For warmer summer temperatures, she recommends foods with cooling properties like cucumber and celery juice and a quick “hot weather couscous.” We are going to make this couscous this week. Each recipe in the book is accompanied by an explanation of the function of the ingredients.

I find it all very interesting. I have no doubt that what you eat affects your body and mind. For those who want to learn more about Ayurveda, this is an educational recommendation with surprisingly tasty recipes worth trying.

Anne Heigham Ayurvedic cuisine Earth 208 pages €24.99

Newsletter

NRC Food and Health The latest food information, the tastiest recipes and smart tips for healthy living