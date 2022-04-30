Sabine Schut-Kery and Sanceo miss out on team qualification for Herning World Cup European tour

sanceo Sabine Schut-Kery (San Remo x Ramiro’s Son II) is out of form in time to meet the US Dressage Team’s European Tour deadline. It looks like Amazon, the surprise of the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the World Championships in Herning.

To determine which combinations will be allowed to represent the United States in Herning in August, the top eight combinations from qualifying on American soil will be sent on the European tour. The deadline to join this tour is May 8th. Schut-Kery has not stepped into the ring Sanceo, now 16, since the Games and had pinned her hopes on the Temecula World Cup (May 5-8). “Unfortunately, we are not ready to compete yet,” said the runner.

In the interest of Sanceo

“I made this decision without any doubt, because I know it is in the interest of Sanceo. Working with horses and a timeline isn’t always as black and white as we’d like. It’s also why our sport has its highs and lows. Unfortunately, the World Cup qualifying schedule in Herning is not in our favour,” Schut-Kery said.

Source: News Dressage