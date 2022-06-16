Sabalenka with great difficulty in the semi-finals, Koolhof too strong for Van de Zandschulp | Tennis

rosmalenAryna Sabalenka qualified for the semi-finals of the Libéma Open, the grass-court tournament in Rosmalen, with great difficulty. The first Belarusian tennis player beat Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3 3-6 7-6 (5).



June 10, 2022



In the exciting third set, the world number 6 only used her sixth match point. She had missed two match points in the third set at 6-5 on Van Uytvanck’s serve and three more in a row on the tie-break. After more than 2 hours, she finished the game with a good serve, followed by a winner with her powerful forehand. The Belgian asked for another ‘challenge’ but the footage showed the ball clearly falling in the lines.

In the previous round, Van Uytvanck was still responsible for the elimination of his compatriot Elise Mertens.

Sabalenka, 24, will play the last four on Saturday against the American Shelby Rogers or the Belgian Kirsten Flipkens, who will end her career after Wimbledon.

Koolhof still too strong for Van de Zandschulp

Wesley Koolhof again won against Botic van de Zandschulp in the doubles of the grass tournament in Rosmalen. Along with regular partner Neal Skupski, Koolhof was just too strong for Van de Zandschulp and American Mackenzie McDonald at 6-7(4), 6-2, 14-12.

In the exciting decisive match, Koolhof and the Briton Skupski, number 1 in the world ranking based on 2022, use only their sixth match point.

Last month, Koolhof and his partner at Roland Garros were also too strong for Van de Zandschulp, who then formed a couple with Tallon groenpoor.

On Saturday, Koolhof and Skupski will face Matwé Middelkoop and Robin Haase in the semi-finals, who were retired from Brandon Nakashima of the United States and Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Aryna Sabalenka in action against Alison Van Uytvanck. © ANP

