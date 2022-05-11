S10 qualifies for the Eurovision final: “Absolutely great work”
The countries that advanced were named in random order after the vote. Because S10 was the last to be discussed, it was always exciting. The singer and her entourage reacted exuberantly to the success:
Marius Bear (Switzerland), Rosa Linn (Armenia), Systur (Iceland), Monika Liu (Lithuania), MARO (Portugal), Subwoofer (Norway), Amanda Tenfjord (Greece), Kalush Orchestra (Ukraine) also qualified for the final. and Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers (Moldova).
“A stable and well-sung sound”
Song festival commentators Cornald Maas and Jan Smit were pleased with S10’s performance on the show. “Very steady and well-sung,” Smit said afterwards of her rendition of De Diepte. “I’m sure she can sing herself in Dutch in those European hearts. Goosebumps everywhere.”
You can watch the full S10 performance here:
The implementation of S10 has also been praised by social media. “You did an absolutely amazing job,” wrote Duncan Laurence, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019. “Damn that was good.”
Coen Swijnenberg was equally enthusiastic. “I had the idea that S10 could barely hold back the tears. Or am I the only one,” asks DJ 538. 3FM DJ Frank van der Lende also liked it. “You stand still, but you sing well!”
“Dazzled by the S10”
Luuk Ikink thought it was “really cool” for S10 to participate with a Dutch song. “It’s cool out there on that big (and ugly) stage.”
Other reactions on Twitter were also mostly positive. “Dazzled by S10,” one wrote. “S10 did a wonderful job,” another commented. “Beautiful as Stien made herself vulnerable to such a wide audience. The ending was breathtakingly beautiful.”
Thursday is the second semi-final. Eighteen countries, including Finland, Australia, Ireland, Belgium and Sweden, are vying for ten places in the final. Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Great Britain, the “Big Five”, are already assured of a place in the final.
