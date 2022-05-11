S10 qualifies for the Eurovision final: “Absolutely great work”

The implementation of S10 has also been praised by social media. “You did an absolutely amazing job,” wrote Duncan Laurence, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019. “Damn that was good.”

Coen Swijnenberg was equally enthusiastic. “I had the idea that S10 could barely hold back the tears. Or am I the only one,” asks DJ 538. 3FM DJ Frank van der Lende also liked it. “You stand still, but you sing well!”

“Dazzled by the S10”

Luuk Ikink thought it was “really cool” for S10 to participate with a Dutch song. “It’s cool out there on that big (and ugly) stage.”

Other reactions on Twitter were also mostly positive. “Dazzled by S10,” one wrote. “S10 did a wonderful job,” another commented. “Beautiful as Stien made herself vulnerable to such a wide audience. The ending was breathtakingly beautiful.”