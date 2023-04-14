Can I introduce someone?

“Te Puke in New Zealand is my birthplace. It’s the area where everything revolves around kiwi fruit. Rugby is the number one sport in my home country. My dad was born in England. He’s from Manchester. New Zealand, my mum played football, so it’s no surprise that when I was eleven years old, I signed up for Melvite United (a club in that area) In 2013, it happened a lot for me because that season I went to Walkato FC it was coach/manager Declan Edge’s club then but it was short lived he was fired in the middle of the season. With him, I left for the Ole Football Academy. The manager Edge trusted me and I came to Zwolle after consulting Rini Coolen (coach at Adelaide United from 2010 to 2011). In 2013, Coolen worked as a coach with the young people of PEC Zwolle. To get a contract here, I went to the distant Netherlands. On my own, I landed at Schiphol on August 6, 2013. I was then only eighteen years. I remember that date very well. Later, my parents also came to Zwolle. Edge also stole his son Harry for a short time from PEC Zwolle. After a week or two of training with the reserves of trainer Gert Peter de Gunst, a tournament followed in Staphorst. I feel like I’m not playing well. A little later, I was allowed to join the first team. It was a practice match on artificial turf at Heracles Almelo and midfielders Mateusz Klich and Kamohelo Mokotjo were absent. Then I had my chance. After the game, Ron Jans said in the locker room, “Gentlemen, can I introduce someone? This is Ryan and he is now part of my roster.” It was the start of five great years at PEC Zwolle. Winning the cup final was of course a highlight of my career. In this game I scored the 1 -1 and the 2-1. Other highlights reached the Johan Cruijff scale, the games against Sparta Prague and the cup final lost against FC Groningen is special on the one hand. What I can not not forgetting is actually my number 1 highlight. In Zwolle I met my wife Nikky.”