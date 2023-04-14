Ryan Thomas: ,, I have faith in a good result tonight.
In 2013, Ryan Thomas reported to PEC Zwolle. Now, ten years later, Thomas is back at the MAC3PARK stadium after a four-year spell at PSV. Thomas had some good times in Eindhoven, but also plenty of injury setbacks. Since his return to Zwolle, Thomas has been working hard for his recovery. He also did everything to get back in shape outside of training hours. In conversation with the New Zealander, we look back and look ahead.
Can I introduce someone?
“Te Puke in New Zealand is my birthplace. It’s the area where everything revolves around kiwi fruit. Rugby is the number one sport in my home country. My dad was born in England. He’s from Manchester. New Zealand, my mum played football, so it’s no surprise that when I was eleven years old, I signed up for Melvite United (a club in that area) In 2013, it happened a lot for me because that season I went to Walkato FC it was coach/manager Declan Edge’s club then but it was short lived he was fired in the middle of the season. With him, I left for the Ole Football Academy. The manager Edge trusted me and I came to Zwolle after consulting Rini Coolen (coach at Adelaide United from 2010 to 2011). In 2013, Coolen worked as a coach with the young people of PEC Zwolle. To get a contract here, I went to the distant Netherlands. On my own, I landed at Schiphol on August 6, 2013. I was then only eighteen years. I remember that date very well. Later, my parents also came to Zwolle. Edge also stole his son Harry for a short time from PEC Zwolle. After a week or two of training with the reserves of trainer Gert Peter de Gunst, a tournament followed in Staphorst. I feel like I’m not playing well. A little later, I was allowed to join the first team. It was a practice match on artificial turf at Heracles Almelo and midfielders Mateusz Klich and Kamohelo Mokotjo were absent. Then I had my chance. After the game, Ron Jans said in the locker room, “Gentlemen, can I introduce someone? This is Ryan and he is now part of my roster.” It was the start of five great years at PEC Zwolle. Winning the cup final was of course a highlight of my career. In this game I scored the 1 -1 and the 2-1. Other highlights reached the Johan Cruijff scale, the games against Sparta Prague and the cup final lost against FC Groningen is special on the one hand. What I can not not forgetting is actually my number 1 highlight. In Zwolle I met my wife Nikky.”
PSV
,,In 2018 I got my dream transfer to PSV. In Eindhoven, things went completely wrong during the last training before the start of the 2018-2019 season. I couldn’t play this season because of a knee injury. The following season I gained the confidence of coach Mark van Bommel and was a basic player. In my first away game at AZ, I was sent off with a red card after 22 minutes by referee Pol van Boekel. It was justified, but it was an unfortunate mistake. The following seasons, I played very little because of various injuries. I was really depressed sometimes. My wife Nikky really supported me during this time by pointing out that it’s not just football. She is the enterprising type. Besides taking care of our two daughters, she has the time to successfully manage MOONY Collections. It’s a fashion store on the Roggenstraat in Zwolle.
Work hard and act normal
“Last season, PEC Zwolle already contacted me. I was asked if I wanted to play Zwolle again, but I kept it for a while. From October I will be back at PEC Zwolle. It’s my club and I like to play here again. I’m doing everything I can to get back to my old level. Coach Dick Schreuder wants to play with high intensity in addition to his successful tactics. If you work hard and act normal, he will do everything for you. Tonight we play against Telstar. Like all opponents, they will crumble. It is important to score quickly and not fall into the trap of a fast counter. I have faith in a good result.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”