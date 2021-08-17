Ryan Reynolds reveals Free Guy’s successor with sarcastic tweets

free guy, Disney’s sci-fi action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, gets a sequel. And the response from the lead actor and producer is just as sarcastic as you’d expect from him.

In the USA free guy currently the highest grossing film in theaters. On its release date, the film grossed $ 10.5 million and after its first weekend in theaters, the box office already at $ 26 million. These are impressive numbers for today.

Ryan Reynolds unveils the sequel to Free Guy

Obviously, the money in the drawer of Disney, so that the cow is milked to the maximum. Shortly after the premiere, the green light was given for the successor. And it apparently was easier than a deal for the original.

Aaaannnnd after 3 years of messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney today confirmed that it officially wants a sequel. NS !! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

Ryan Reynolds broke the news in his own way, sarcastically. “Eeeeen after three years free guy After pushing it as an original IP movie, Disney today confirmed that it officially wants a sequel. woohou !! #irony “, according to the lead actor and producer.” If the successor does not Albuquerque Boiled Turkey just called, we failed, ”he continues.

A blockbuster hailed by Rotten Romatoes

free guy talks about Guy, who lives in a posh metropolis called Free City. Every morning he jumps out of bed, listens Fancy of Mariah Carey and pulls on a crisp blue shirt to go to work. He works in a bank, where his best friend Buddy also works as a security guard. But when he finds out he’s just a non-playable character in a game, things change. He wants to become the hero himself, after which a race against time and the game programmer begins. Think of it as a modern mix between groundhog day, Westworld in The Truman Show, but with the humor and action of Ryan Reynolds.

As well as being a blockbuster, Ryan Reynolds’ film received acclaim on the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site. The records of the successor to free guy have not yet started and the plot is not yet known.