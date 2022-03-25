Rutte said Biden “well understood” that this would take a lot more time. “We think China should give a voice against this Russian invasion – along with the whole civilized world. If they speak out against the Russian occupation, it will greatly help the relationship with Russia, the world’s second largest economy.”

Other possible additional sanctions, such as the closure of European ports for Russian ships, did not come last night. The leaders agreed that the EU would focus on the effective implementation of sanctions already in place. Europe and the United States will work together to cut shortcuts and close loopholes.

Excess liquid gas

Meanwhile, the European Union can count on more liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) from the United States, Biden promised. And ‘that’s a lot,’ says Rutte. Canada has also promised to supply more LNG to Europe, but that will take some time.

Rutte says unity was the key word in the summit marathon. Some EU countries are dependent on Russian energy, without which ‘national security is at stake’. The Prime Minister said that countries like Germany, Italy and Hungary have not been able to get rid of it yet.