International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) researchers will monitor three Ukrainian-owned nuclear power plants. The CEO of the Ukrainian nuclear company Energodom told the Ukrainian media. These are the Rivne, Kmelnitsky and Yushnukrinsk power stations.

“Investigators will be everywhere and will look into the security situation,” said CEO Petro Codin. The presence of IAEA inspectors is also important, he says, to see what the dangers are if Russia tries to capture the plants.

Russian forces have for some time controlled another Ukrainian nuclear power plant near the city of Zaporizhia. Energoatom expects the Russians to leave next week, after which the nuclear company will move to the plant. “After that, we can ensure the safety of this plant and IAEA inspectors,” Codin said.

Earlier today, the Atomic Energy Agency said it supported the IAEA’s mission to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which exploded in 1986. The Russians controlled the area for several weeks, but withdrew. Ukraine says Russian troops are still found near the plant.