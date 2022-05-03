Russians steal tractors in Ukraine, GPS system locks machines

A well-known heroic image from Ukraine is that of the farmer who towed a Russian tank with his tractor at the end of February. Today, in the besieged Ukrainian city of Melitopol, the opposite happened: the Russian army fled with tractors and other agricultural equipment worth $5 million . In vain, a Ukrainian businessman tells CNN†

After a journey of more than 1000 kilometers, the Russians only discovered in Chechnya that the stolen machines had been blocked. John Deere tractors, combines and seed drills are equipped with an anti-theft system with GPS. “It wasn’t until the intruders drove the stolen combines into Chechnya that they discovered they couldn’t turn them on because the machines were locked remotely,” the source told CNN.