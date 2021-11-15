The United States no longer issues immigrant visas to Russia. Russians who want to get a visa to the United States no longer have to go to Warsaw, Poland. According to the Americans, there is no other solution because it is impossible for Russian authorities to provide diplomatic services.











“We will no longer book any meeting in Moscow for immigrant visas for Russians,” a US State Department spokesman confirmed. Apply for a visa at the US Embassy in Warsaw, 1,100 kilometers from Moscow. The Moscow Times reported.

The United States has added Russia to its list of countries that do not have US embassy representation or that bar political or security personnel from issuing visas. Only ten countries are on the list, including Cuba, Iran, Syria and Venezuela.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the US for changing US visas altogether. He says US diplomats have long “destroyed” diplomatic services in Russia and turned conventional, technical practices into “real hell.”

Legal change

However, according to US officials, the change was the result of new Russian regulations. It only allows Americans to work at the embassy. Russians or people of other nationalities will no longer be allowed to serve in the diplomatic service. As a result, it says the embassy already had to stop dozens of local staff on the street. Ordinary work visas cannot be issued in May. Now it’s about immigrant visas.

A ministry spokesman acknowledged that the move to Warsaw, which came into effect this month, was “not the best solution”. The statement said that we have realized that this will have a huge impact on visa applicants. Russian visa applicants are advised not to travel to Warsaw before meeting with the embassy there.