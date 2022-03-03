‘Russians in Gerson Town Hall’ பய Fear of failure to heat Kiev

She did not bring a suitcase, only a toilet bag and her two cats. Olena, 37, decided to leave Kiev yesterday morning and arrived in Presmisle tonight, where she tells Christian Pav, a NOS teacher in Poland:

“I’m been awake all night again, and my instincts have told me to go with my cats. I understand that. “

“I paid a crazy amount of money for a taxi to take me to the station. Normally I would walk in a few minutes, but it was hard on two cats’ luggage. It was not clear at the station when the train would arrive. Come on, when one came to another platform, I ran to it. A couple should help me. “

“I was very relieved to learn that the train was going to Lviv. The carriages were full of women and children. There was no place to sit. No one could go to the toilet. The children cried. It took 12 hours. Had to catch up, usually takes a few hours, and now we’re on the whole train for twelve hours, it was a hell of a ride, but it saved me. Friends from Krakow are now coming to pick me up. “