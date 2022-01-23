NATO will conduct a major exercise in the Mediterranean in February, at least on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will participate. New Russian training programs have also been released: Target practice in Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Atlantic Ocean.





USS Harry S. in December. Surrounded by Truman, KNM Fritzof Nansen and USS San Jacinto. (Photo: US Navy)

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday the key exercises for this month and next. One of the exercises will take place about 150 miles off the Irish coast, according to the Irish daily. The Journal. The journal’s website talks about Russian bombers and “missile-powered” naval vessels, but the Irish Aviation Authority talks about “artillery drills” in the same article. This is an important difference because launching rockets is completely different from firing cannons. MarineShips.nl has asked The Journal for more information.

However, the exercises are planned in the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), but not in the international waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The Irish Aviation Authority has warned The Journal that commercial flights passing through the area should be diverted. The Russians will arrive for training in early February.

Such Russian operations in the Irish EEZ naturally required the Irish Navy and Air Force. However, the possibilities are slim, with nine patrol vessels in Ireland, some of which are in reserve and others in maintenance. The largest Irish naval vessels were the 90-meter Samuel Beckett-class offshore patrol vessels, armed with 76mm rifles. The Irish Air Force has some patrol and transport aircraft (not fighters).

Ireland is not a member of NATO.

Neptune Strike: Three carriers together

On Monday, NATO’s main exercise, the Neptune Strike, begins in the Mediterranean. This 12 day training was announced by the United States yesterday. U.S. Secretary of Defense John F. According to Kirby, the exercise has been on the calendar for a long time, but NATO’s website did not show anything about it after the announcement. Notice must be given at least 42 days prior to the start of training with more than 9,000.

Not much is known yet about the Neptune Strike. On Saturday, it became clear that the three NATO aircraft carriers would be training together, but it did not appear to be part of a NATO exercise because the French carrier was still in Dool. Nimitz Glass aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will take part in the Neptune Strike on behalf of the United States. Truman does not have to rush to the Mediterranean, the carrier has some time. Carriers were never alone, and even now Truman travels with many ships. In early January these were anyway: Orly Burke-Glass Destroyers USS Bainbridge, USS Cole, USS Gravley and USS Jason Dunham and Dicondroca-Glass Cruiser USS San Jacinto. The Norwegian warship KNM Fridtjof Nansen (class of the same name) is part of the American Carrier Strike Team. A total of 6,000 soldiers are involved in the strike.

Italian carrier ITS Cover connects with other carriers for fitness. Cover operates with F-35B fighter jets that can land vertically.

Clemenso 2022

Not only will an American carrier travel across the Mediterranean, but the French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle will soon be on display. The voyage and harness of the ship were known for some time. In early February, the CDG will leave Doloon. FREMM warships will join several ships during their voyage through the Med, including Alsace and Normandy. Horizon-glass destroyer contains forbin. FS Marne will provide wicker, diesel oil and other supplies during the trip.

When stationed in the Mediterranean, the French force will be strengthened by the USS Ross (Arleigh Burke), the SPS Juan de Borbon (Alvaro de Bazan-class), the Greek warship and a Greek submarine. A French warship enters the Black Sea.

It was previously reported that Russia would also conduct exercises in the Mediterranean.

In the Mediterranean is the NATO squadron SNMG2 with the French FREMM warship ITS Carlo Marcotini and the Turkish TCG Gksu (OH Perry). The German Bremen-class warship Lbeck has been in the Mediterranean since yesterday and will join SNMG2.

Nothing has been revealed so far about the Dutch naval vessels. NATO personnel ship Zr.Ms. Rotterdam is currently in the Baltic Sea with the Danish warship Peter Willemos. Rotterdam is in the Polish port of Guinea this weekend.