Russian spacecraft moved space station and urgently dispatched astronauts

The Soyuz spacecraft with Russian crew and astronauts approaches the International Space Station on October 5, 2021. Nasa

A Russian spacecraft pushed the International Space Station out of position on Friday morning, leaving astronauts in an emergency situation. This is the second time since July that Russian equipment has caused such an incident.

Astronaut Oleg Nowitsky performed engine tests on the Soyuz spacecraft, which was powered by the ISS. He pushed the station out of its normal orientation, The New York Times Report

The exact cause is not yet clear, but NASA Mission Control in Houston told astronauts the station had lost control of its orientation and needed to follow emergency procedures.

Russian space agency Roscosmos, later a Report The orientation of the ISS was “temporarily changed” but “recovered quickly” and no one on board was in danger.

No agency has revealed how far the space station has traveled or for how long.

International Space Station orbiting above Earth. NASA / Roscosmos

“As you can imagine there is enough noise on the radar when things go off the rails and it’s a mystery what really happened,” said NASA Flight Director Timothy Creamer , to American astronauts after the Soyuz engines. According to the Times, the shooting has stopped.

“We believe – and we have no confirmation – that we believe the firing stopped because the propellers reached their propeller range,” Creamer said, according to The Times (“prope” generally refers to impulse). “Moscow checks and analyzes their data. “

Except for the astronauts and astronauts who live in the rotating lab, A Russian actress and director Currently shooting a movie. They were launched into space on October 5 and will return to Earth on Sunday using the spacecraft that caused the incident.

NASA Mission Control noticed that a movie shot near the space station’s Kubola window had been delayed, according to the Times. It is not known at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

In July, another Russian spacecraft overthrew the ISS

A screenshot from the NASA livestream shows the Nauka Block on the International Space Station approaching its port on July 29, 2021. NASA via YouTube

For the second time this year, a Russian spacecraft has pushed the ISS out of position. Roscosmos introduced a new module, Nauka, to the ISS in July. Shortly after going to the train station, Nauka suddenly started pulling on her impulses, trying to drag herself off the football field. There was a tussle between the wrong volume and the four gyroscopes that kept the ISS tidy.

Naka’s motives were hurt The ISS orbits around 540 degrees and flips over Before the flight controllers regained control an hour later.

According to NASA, the crew was never in danger during the incident. They didn’t even realize Move or shake the station.

To Zebulun Squadron, which was in charge of NASA mission control, Says the times This is the first time in seven years as director of aviation that a “space emergency” has been declared.

NASA defines An emergency, such as an “abnormal condition”, would result in the loss of the entire space station if it did occur.

“We know we have some time,” Scoville said.

Aileen Woodward contributed to the report.

