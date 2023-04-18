Russia warns of deportation of Western diplomats after ‘interference’ in dissent case

Russia has accused ambassadors from Britain, the United States and Canada of meddling in its internal affairs after they condemned the treason conviction of a key opposition politician.

On Monday, a Moscow court jailed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza – who holds both Russian and British passports – for 25 years for treason in a trial he and the West say was politically motivated. Such a harsh judgment after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kara-Murza, 41, has successfully lobbied Western governments for years to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for human rights abuses.

He also condemned what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

After his verdict, the ambassadors of Britain, the United States and Canada jointly appeared before television cameras on the steps of a Moscow court to condemn the verdict and demand his release.

British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert made her comments in Russian so that Russian-language television channels could broadcast them.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the behavior of the diplomats was unacceptable.

“This is direct interference in Russia’s internal affairs,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that the move was an attempt to pressure Russia’s judiciary.

Referring to what she said were human rights abuses in the three Western countries involved, Zakharova said it was cynical that the same countries were now demanding the release of a so-called “Western-funded influencer”.

“Efforts to put pressure on the Russian government and its independent judiciary will end in failure. Traitors … will get what they deserve for those admired in the West,” Zakharova said.

Britain – which imposed sanctions on the judge presiding over Kara-Murza’s trial for human rights abuses in 2020 – summoned the Russian ambassador to protest on Monday.

Kara-Murza compared his trial behind closed doors to one of Joseph Stalin’s show trials in the 1930s.

Pro-Kremlin politicians and commentators have long described him as a Washington “henchman” who helped the West create effective sanctions against Russia.

Zakharova told Western diplomats not to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs or risk being sent home.

“All actions by the United States, Great Britain and Canada … aimed at fomenting discord and enmity in our society will be dealt with most decisively and diplomats involved in this subversive work will be expelled from Russia,” he said. .