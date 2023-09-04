Russia vows to prevent foreign banks from leaving the market effortlessly

Title: Russia Imposes Strict Costs on Foreign Banks Exiting the Market

Russian authorities have intensified their efforts to impose increasing costs on foreign banks seeking to exit the country’s market, according to reports. The decision to allow these banks to leave will depend on the unfreezing of Russian assets held by Western nations, which have frozen over $300 billion in Russian central bank assets as part of sanctions.

Speaking on this matter, Russia’s deputy finance minister has made it clear that the process of foreign banks leaving the market will not be easy. The country intends to be tough in granting permission and ensuring that the necessary conditions are met before banks can exit.

Despite numerous companies expressing their desire to leave the Russian market, progress has been sluggish. Exiting companies are burdened with various requirements, including paying an exit fee and donating a portion of their proceeds to the Russian budget.

Raiffeisen Bank, the largest Western bank still operating in Russia, has reportedly been exploring options for a sale or spin-off of its local business. The bank’s efforts reflect the challenges that foreign banks continue to face in navigating the Russian market.

Meanwhile, China’s Big Four banks have significantly increased their lending to Russia. Between February 2022 and March 2023, the lending amount quadrupled. As a result, the combined exposure of the Chinese banks to Russia’s banking sector has surged to nearly $10 billion.

These developments indicate a complex landscape for foreign banks, with Russia imposing stricter requirements for their exit and Chinese banks strengthening their presence in the country. The series of measures enacted by Russian authorities demonstrate their determination to maintain control and stability in the financial sector amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

As the situation unfolds, market analysts will closely monitor the outcomes of the exit negotiations between foreign banks and Russian authorities. The efforts and strategies employed by these banks could potentially set a precedent for future business dealings in the region.