The Kremlin on Thursday reacted with regret to London’s decision not to invite Russian representatives to the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth next Monday. The Russian Foreign Office said it was “very immoral” that the British government was “using this national tragedy for geopolitical purposes, to settle scores with Russia”.

Moscow announced last Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the Queen’s funeral. Along with many other world leaders, however, he conveyed his condolences to the Royal Family and wished King Charles “courage and resilience”.

In addition to representatives from Russia, delegates from Belarus and Myanmar will also be barred from the funeral, UK government sources said earlier this week. British media.

The UK has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. And relations are also strained between London and Myanmar. Just last week, the UK announced new sanctions against Myanmar for the army’s “ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya community”.

Meanwhile, about five hundred heads of government and heads of state received an invitation to the funeral on Monday. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix, among others, have indicated that they will be present at the ceremony, as well as US President Joe Biden and the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New -Zeeland.