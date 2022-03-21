Russia denies that cosmonauts wore uniforms in Ukrainian colors – Science

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemev, Denis Matveyev and Sergei Korsakov arrived at the International Space Station on Friday evening. Striking was their appearance in yellow uniforms with blue details.

The three men took off on Friday in their traditional white-blue space suits at 4:55 p.m. Belgian time from the Baykonur launch site in Kazakhstan rented by Russia with a Soyuz launcher. The cosmonauts were unable to board the ISS right away, as work was needed before the hatch could be opened. It gave them time to slip into a yellow and blue suit, prompting the world to speculate they were showing their support for Ukraine. Russia is sweeping this idea off the table.

Also according to cosmonaut Artemev, there is no hidden message behind the outfits. The colors simply represent the former university of the three cosmonauts, Moscow State Technical University. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, tweeted a photo of the university’s coat of arms in support.

Иногда желтый цвет означает просто желтый цвет. Если бандеровские выродки думают, что мы из-за них поменяем наши цветовые вкусы, перекрасим стартовый комплекс Восточного в серо-буро-малиновый, герб МГТУ Баумана в оранжевый (нет, оранжевый тоже не подходит) .. pic.twitter.com/7qFDtu11Dl — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 19, 2022

In an earlier statement, Artemev said something else, which is that the uniforms were chosen because there was a lot of yellow fabric in stock. “We had to use them.”

The three Russian cosmonauts before their departure. © Reuters

The ISS host committee was made up of Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and Americans Mark Vande Hei, Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Russia have yet to have a very noticeable operational impact on the ISS, although threats have come from Moscow. For example, Vande Hei will indeed return home with a Soyuz and it should not be left behind, as some are beginning to fear.

Marshburn, Chari, Barron and Maurer arrived on the ISS with an American Crew Dragon and will return with it.

