Russia continues to attack Mariupol steel plant despite Putin’s promise

The last 2,000 Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol, along with around 1,000 civilians, reside in the tunnels under the factory complex.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the site of the plant heavily bombed† In addition, Russian troops reportedly blocked exits from the site. Soldiers and civilians are in critical condition in the tunnel system under the factory. They have not been able to get medicine or food for weeks.

Evacuation failed

Attempts to evacuate Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from the site have so far failed. On Monday, Russia announced it would open a humanitarian corridor for civilians, but Ukraine said there was no agreement. Evacuation would not be possible while Russia was under fire from the steelworks. Ukraine say that Russia is deliberately bombing these humanitarian corridors.