Russia closes the gas tap for Poland and Bulgaria so as not to pay in rubles

For several weeks, Russia has required countries and companies wishing to buy Russian gas to open an account with Gazprombank. This allows them to pay for gasoline in rubles. This requirement applies to what Russia calls “hostile countries”. This includes all countries of the European Union.

Cheating with exchange rates

According to analysts, Russia wants to take control of the transactions. In addition, there are fears that Russia is cheating with exchange rates. Putin also hopes to increase the value of the ruble, as it has suffered greatly from global sanctions imposed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The complication is that European sanctions prohibit him from doing business with many Russian companies, including Gazprombank. A few weeks ago, Energy Minister Rob Jetten announced that Dutch companies were prohibited from paying in rubles.