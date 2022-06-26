Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the White House had issued a directive to the so-called “Joint West” banning full-scale freight train traffic through the Kaliningrad region.

It said the move was part of “growing hostility from the US side” against Russia.

EU member Lithuania began blocking the movement of Russian goods subject to EU sanctions after new restrictions came into force on Saturday.

Moscow has called the move a “siege” and has promised a drastic response. Vilnius said Russia was ready to cut off Lithuania from the regional power supply.

Russian officials estimate the barrier will halt 30% or 50% of cargo traffic, but also say that goods could be quickly diverted to ships crossing the Baltic Sea.

Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonit on Wednesday said allegations of a Russian siege were false.

He said passenger traffic continued unhindered with only 1% of the total Russian freight traffic going to Kaliningrad with the affected goods.

Moscow said on Friday that Washington had refused to lift its airspace so that a Russian plane could take Russian ambassadors to the United States, showing that its calls to continue the conversation were not genuine.

Russia has said it is “impossible” to hold expert-level consultations with Washington on a number of bilateral issues that could arise in the future as relations deteriorate. It does not specify what issues or when discussions should take place.