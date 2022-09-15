Russia and Iran tighten ties over US sanctions | To throw it

Moscow Tehran

Russia and Iran deepened ties at a summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday. According to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, countries affected by US sanctions should look for themselves and this will only strengthen the countries.

Raisi expects sanctioned countries, such as Russia and Iran, to solve many problems if they work together. “Americans think they can stop countries with sanctions, but they’re wrong.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin regards the rapprochement as “a positive development”. The two countries are said to be working on a new strategic treaty to further develop cooperation. Moscow also announces that it will send a delegation of 80 major Russian companies to Iran next week.

Membership

The leaders met at a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (OSS), which besides Russia also includes China, Pakistan and India. Iran is only an observer member of the organization, but applied for formal membership on Thursday. Putin says he supports Iran in this area.

The Russian president will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is also part of the OSS, during the summit in Uzbekistan. In this way, Russia can show that it is not isolated on the world stage after the invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West afterwards.