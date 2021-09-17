Russia has accused the United States of interfering in Russia’s parliamentary elections in about a week. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state radio station Radio Rosie that an application by imprisoned enemy Alexei Navalny was “somehow linked to the Pentagon.”











Using the term “smart voting”, Navalny’s allies are calling on Russians to vote against Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party in the September 17-19 election. The related website has been down for several days. Authorities have banned Internet search engines Google and Yandex from displaying the word “smart vote” in search results.

Zakharova also referred to the conversation between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryapkov and US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan. The latter is said to have been charged on Friday with “undeniable evidence” that US telecommunications giants committed violations in the wake of next week’s parliamentary elections in Russia.