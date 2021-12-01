Rural life is popular – Groninger Internet Courant

Live in a rural environment where calm and space reign. Many people have a “dream of living in the countryside”. Why do you want to live in a rural area? For example, do you want to combine life and work, start a care farm or run a B&B? Perhaps you are a caregiver and want a home with space for this informal care. Do you buy yourself a run down farmhouse and renovate yourself or do you prefer to buy a ready-made farmhouse for a hobby or ‘just’ for more privacy and tranquility. But where are you going to make your dreams come true? Living in the province of Groningen is a privilege! Here you will find this “real”, you can search for the comfortable “urban” of Groningen whenever you want. Rural life is popular for many reasons, especially in the province of Groningen. Buitenstate real estate agents specialize in rural life and have the expertise to help you find the perfect spot in this province. See our offer.

Benefits of rural life Living in the ‘green’ or close to nature, many people want it! has been proven; this space around you is good for you. This way you de-stress, you become more active and it promotes healthy development of children. You will find all the advantages of living closer to nature in this article; “Green is necessary, green is good”.

Looking for a detached house? Take a tour through the rural area of ​​Groningen as you think; I want to live here! Look at the houses in the area. Are you interested in a detached house or a farm? Write it. And then get out when you are on your way. For example, stop in a village and walk into a local bakery or butcher. Super fun and important in your search, you will discover the atmosphere that there is in a village. Are you still excited after the tour? Or are you going out another day? Make sure you have a good idea of ​​your housing needs. Little by little, your “dream of rural life” takes shape and you make choices. Your moment to contact the Buitenstate specialist brokers.

Buy a farm or buy a detached house? Sometimes unruly laws and regulations for zoning, regional and / or reconstruction plans can significantly delay or hinder your dream of buying that large farmhouse or single-family home. The expertise and network of a Buitenstate broker will be useful to you! This way you avoid unpleasant surprises and you explore the possibilities with the broker. A Buitenstate broker makes your “dream of country living” come true! Whether on a farm, a detached house or a luxury farmhouse. read here the experiences of Sieta and Jan, who realized their “dream of rural living” in a Buitenstate with the help of a broker from Buitenstate.