Rumor: AMD Considering Zen 4 CPUs for AM4 Motherboards

Mon. Jun 20th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

New rehearsal with NASA's moon rocket, launch not before late summer New rehearsal with NASA’s moon rocket, launch not before late summer 2 min read

New rehearsal with NASA’s moon rocket, launch not before late summer

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 108
The South Korean created a tombstone for Internet Explorer: "Love-hate relationship" The South Korean created a tombstone for Internet Explorer: “Love-hate relationship” 1 min read

The South Korean created a tombstone for Internet Explorer: “Love-hate relationship”

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 86
Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science 1 min read

Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 94
Discovery of a growing and devouring black hole | Science Discovery of a growing and devouring black hole | Science 2 min read

Discovery of a growing and devouring black hole | Science

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 71
Adobe offers Photoshop for free on the web Adobe offers Photoshop for free on the web 1 min read

Adobe offers Photoshop for free on the web

Maggie Benson 6 days ago 191
Starfield is getting controllable spaceships and "over a thousand explorable planets" Starfield is getting controllable spaceships and “over a thousand explorable planets” 2 min read

Starfield is getting controllable spaceships and “over a thousand explorable planets”

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 143

You may have missed

Ophthalmologist Martine Jager named Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion Ophthalmologist Martine Jager named Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion 3 min read

Ophthalmologist Martine Jager named Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion

Phil Schwartz 46 mins ago 18
Michael van Gerwen wrestles Dutch American Van Dongen in New York | sport Michael van Gerwen wrestles Dutch American Van Dongen in New York | sport 2 min read

Michael van Gerwen wrestles Dutch American Van Dongen in New York | sport

Queenie Bell 48 mins ago 31
Rumor: AMD Considering Zen 4 CPUs for AM4 Motherboards Rumor: AMD Considering Zen 4 CPUs for AM4 Motherboards 1 min read

Rumor: AMD Considering Zen 4 CPUs for AM4 Motherboards

Maggie Benson 52 mins ago 26
Moscow. Dozens of Ukrainian generals and officers killed • Restrictions on Russian books and music Moscow. Dozens of Ukrainian generals and officers killed • Restrictions on Russian books and music 1 min read

Moscow. Dozens of Ukrainian generals and officers killed • Restrictions on Russian books and music

Harold Manning 52 mins ago 26