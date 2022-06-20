Rumor: AMD Considering Zen 4 CPUs for AM4 Motherboards

AMD has repeatedly confirmed that the AM4 motherboard platform will remain in the lineup for the time being. Now it looks like AMD is considering an AM4 variant of its Zen 4 processors. This processor is said to have DDR4 support on AM4 motherboards. This is peculiar, as AMD had previously announced that Zen 4 would only support DDR5 and therefore could not run on an AM4 motherboard.

AMD’s Robert Hallock previously confirmed that AM4 and AM5 would co-exist and new processors for all platforms might arrive. AMD is struggling to compete with Intel Raptor Lake, which not only supports current 600-series motherboards, but also DDR4 and DDR5. As a counterpart to the old Alder Lake, AMD had released a slew of mainstream Ryzen 5000 parts. Now she will have to repeat this approach to follow Raptor Lake. AMD has a choice of more Zen 3 parts, or a version of Zen 4 with DDR4 support.

Zen 4 on AM4 will not be a premium segment. It is expected that 8 cores and 16 threads will be offered, if the rumors come true.

Source:

wccftech