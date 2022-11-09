Ruigrok Tower officially inaugurated and blessed

Alsmeer– It was the honor of the children Naomi and Lex to hold the red ribbon cut by Alderman Robert van Rijn on Friday 4 November during the opening act of the Ruigrok tower in the Green Park Aalsmeer. With this act, the alderman officially inaugurated the new building for international employees. The new residential complex – located on the Legmeerdijk and the N201 – offers space for more than 130 apartments, mainly double rooms, spread over eight floors. With a similar layout to the Flower Tower in the Green Park Aalsmeer, the Ruigrok Tower also offers a common area for its residents and a separate management area. The apartments are intended as a temporary living space for international employees of companies in Aalsmeer and the immediate surroundings.

united forces

Alderman Robert van Rijn: “As the municipality of Aalsmeer, we believe that everyone should be able to live well in Aalsmeer. Whether you are young, old, beginner, transfer student or international employee. A pleasant and safe place to live is of great importance. It is also nice that we have made an agreement with the owner Peter Ruigrok, which means that emergency seekers in Aalsmeer can also be accommodated here temporarily. This is how we join forces. And we can also help our own residents who have housing problems.

New standard

Peter Ruigrok, the owner of the Ruigrok Tower is very happy with the result. “We are extremely proud of this next step for our business and hope to set the new standard for temporary housing in the region. It’s just as well that the building was blessed by a Polish priest. The plan is that the first residents will start living here from next Sunday, November 13.

Photo: Alderman Robert van Rijn with the Polish priest on the left and Peter Ruigrok, Naomi and Lex on the right.