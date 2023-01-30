The political parties will meet on Tuesday 31 January in three different committee meetings. The factions are informed, among other things, about the housing vision and the housing program for Stichtse Vecht. The factions are also informed about the state of the official organization and the results of the investigation of TIM Stichtse Vecht.

Governance and Finance Committee



Location: Koetshuis, Markt 12, 3621 AB Breukelen

Organizational development



The committee is informed of the progress of organizational development. There is room to ask questions. Subsequently, the Information Committee II/Social Domain is planned. No resident has registered to use the right to speak.

Information Committee II (social area)

Location: Koetshuis, Markt 12, 3621 AB Breukelen

TIM Stichtse Fight



Presentation and explanation of the external report on TIM Stichtse Vecht and the Board’s response to the findings. The report will also be put on the agenda of the Social Affairs Committee on February 14, where there will be room for political discussion and political issues. The report is attached to the agenda.

Informative Commission III (Physical Domain)



Location: Maarssenzaal, Boom en Bosch Markt 12, 3621 AB Breukelen

Integral Security Plan

Residential Vision

Housing program

Public Order and Security Strategic Advisor Nick Morren will make a presentation in conjunction with the Police, in which a more detailed explanation is given of the Board Briefing (RIB) on the Integrated Security Plan 2023-2026; One of the implementation plans is eagerly awaited; and there will be feedback from the police on local cooperation. There will be time for questions after the presentation.

Residential vision



Jacqueline Schmitz, Public Housing Policy Advisor, explains the evaluation of the Housing Vision 2017 – 2022; New themes and developments and dilemmas. Then there is room to ask questions.

Housing program

