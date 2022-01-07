RTV Stichtse Vecht – Part of the power district following damage from car fire

Part of the Duivenkamp district of Maarssenbroek will be cut off on January 13, 2022 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This is due to the necessary maintenance work on a Stedin station in the neighborhood. It was damaged at the end of the year following a car fire. Stedin has already started the preparatory work for this project.

The part of the district concerns houses number 177 to 541. According to Stedin, it is necessary that the electricity be used for the said households: “There was a car fire in this district on New Year’s Eve. A Stedin space (station) also caught fire. During scheduled maintenance, the cables are removed from the room and temporarily mounted in another room. This is necessary to restore the space so that it can be returned to service at a later date. Repair work needs to be done, the risk of not repairing is too great. In the event of a subsequent blackout in that area, a much larger proportion of customers would otherwise be without power for much longer.

After the Jan. 13 power outage, there could be several more shutdowns, according to Stedin: “These house numbers will eventually be eligible for another planned power outage, this will happen as soon as it is possible to return to the existing / original network situation. ‘