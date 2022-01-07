RTV Stichtse Vecht – Part of the power district following damage from car fire
Part of the Duivenkamp district of Maarssenbroek will be cut off on January 13, 2022 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This is due to the necessary maintenance work on a Stedin station in the neighborhood. It was damaged at the end of the year following a car fire. Stedin has already started the preparatory work for this project.
The part of the district concerns houses number 177 to 541. According to Stedin, it is necessary that the electricity be used for the said households: “There was a car fire in this district on New Year’s Eve. A Stedin space (station) also caught fire. During scheduled maintenance, the cables are removed from the room and temporarily mounted in another room. This is necessary to restore the space so that it can be returned to service at a later date. Repair work needs to be done, the risk of not repairing is too great. In the event of a subsequent blackout in that area, a much larger proportion of customers would otherwise be without power for much longer.
After the Jan. 13 power outage, there could be several more shutdowns, according to Stedin: “These house numbers will eventually be eligible for another planned power outage, this will happen as soon as it is possible to return to the existing / original network situation. ‘
The consequences for the inhabitants concerned are serious. Homework becomes difficult, the central heating does not work and not all electrical appliances can be used, and this in the middle of winter. According to Stedin, however, the need for repair work is urgent: “This is a malfunction that must be addressed to prevent it from getting worse. The announced closure period has been widely taken. Stedin expects a shorter closure period to be the case: “The letter residents received noted a power outage from 8 am to 4 pm. This applies to the whole job. In practice, residents will be without electricity for an average of two hours, not the full eight hours. ‘
