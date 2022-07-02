American company World Soccer Holdings is taking over 24 of MVV’s 100 shares. This gives the club 735,000 euros. That money will not be pumped into the team of players at once, but will be used commercially for the strengthening and professionalization of the youth wing.

That will ultimately lead to more money and a stronger first team in the long run. After all, by doing more commercially, MVV hopes to raise more money. And with more experts guiding the youth teams, MVV hopes to provide quality players to the first team who can then be sold for big bucks.

The investor not only gets shares, but also shares knowledge and experience, for example in the business sector. And there is an opportunity for active players in the US to come and play soccer at Qcelt. They should also have a say in matters within the club. On behalf of World Football Holdings, one takes a seat on MVV’s Supervisory Board.