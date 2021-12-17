Fri. Dec 17th, 2021

Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden How do you merge safely on a busy highway? The province of Drenthe explains it again to avoid accidents on the N34, N381 and N391 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 59
The Café Kubus of the Permeke library becomes a youth center: "It must become the main banner of the library" (Antwerp) The Café Kubus of the Permeke library becomes a youth center: “It must become the main banner of the library” (Antwerp) 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 79
US Congress Approves "Landmark" UFO Law, Calls for Early Arrival of Research Institute US Congress Approves “Landmark” UFO Law, Calls for Early Arrival of Research Institute 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 218
WMO Council has room for new members WMO Council has room for new members 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 77
Clément after a fourth consecutive victory: "Anderlecht has become older and more mature, but we are also more mature" Clément after a fourth consecutive victory: “Anderlecht has become older and more mature, but we are also more mature” 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 80
Old cuts in higher education are not reversed by the new cabinet Old cuts in higher education are not reversed by the new cabinet 4 min read

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 98

Royal Prize outgoing professor Gert Oostindie Royal Prize outgoing professor Gert Oostindie 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 52 mins ago 20
Weird Ideas From FIFA Boss Infantino Seizing opportunities: a question of mentality 3 min read

Queenie Bell 53 mins ago 20
Sweden's most endangered Christmas goat will no longer be on vacation Sweden’s most endangered Christmas goat will no longer be on vacation 1 min read

Harold Manning 59 mins ago 28
We asked scientists what the ommicron variant would do in the United States We asked scientists what the ommicron variant would do in the United States 6 min read

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 26