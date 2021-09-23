Royal family remember Prince Philip as a great support

Along with his children Charles, Anne and Edward, the discredited Prince Andrew has also been shot on camera to talk about Philip. Prince Harry, who has been living in the United States with his wife Meghan since the start of this year, also shares memories of his grandfather.

Philip has been described by his grandson William, among others, as “an honest and straightforward drink”. His brother Harry also saw his grandfather this way. “He was who he was, no matter who he spoke to.”

Philip’s love for barbecuing, flying and nature was also discussed. “He loved barbecue, he made it an art form,” Charles said. “He had perfected it. There was never a case of food poisoning with him behind the barbecue,” William said.

Perhaps most striking was Philip’s love for Elizabeth and his service to her and the kingdom. “Her biggest achievement has been supporting the Queen,” said Princess Anne. William was deeply impressed by this. “He gave up a very successful military career to serve the Queen.”

“They’ve always been so cute together,” Harry says of his grandparents. “They both dedicated their lives to service. It created a great bond between them. I miss his humor, but I especially miss him for my grandmother because she was so strong because of him.”

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”