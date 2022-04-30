King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting the United States for economic work in California and Texas. The visit will take place from Tuesday 6th to Friday 9th September San Francisco And Silicon Valley (California) and Austin and Houston (Texas).

Excellent relationship with California and Texas

Working attendance underscores the excellent economic relations between the Netherlands and California and Texas. During the voyage, Atlantic Overseas Cooperation will focus on climate change, energy change and healthcare.

Royal Couple – Image: © RVD – Mischa Schoemaker

Many ministers have joined us

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were accompanied by Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Shrinemaker. Minister of Health, Welfare and Sports Dijkroff, Minister of Education, Culture and Science, Sijindje, Minister of Economic Development of Curaao, and Heijinen, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, will also be in attendance.

Parallel to the work visit, a company work will be carried out in San Francisco and Los Angeles with companies and knowledge companies from the life sciences & health and urban mobility & cycling sectors.