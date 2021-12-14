Royal Air Maroc plans new repatriation flights

Following the decision of the Moroccan authorities to extend the suspension of flights until December 31, the airline Royal Air Maroc offers from December 19 to 23 special flights from Morocco to Canada, Côte d’Ivoire and the States -United.

In a post on its Twitter account, Royal Air Maroc informs its customers that special flights (with special authorization) are planned from Morocco to Canada, Côte d’Ivoire and the United States from December 19 to 23, 2021.

The national airline announced on Friday that special flights from Morocco to Belgium, Canada, Ivory Coast, Spain, France, Gabon, Italy and Senegal will be organized from 14 to 31 December 2021.

Moroccan authorities have extended the suspension of air traffic to and from the kingdom until December 31 due to the rapid spread of the new variant of the Covid 19 virus – Omikron (B.1.1.529). The decision is also motivated by a desire to preserve the results obtained by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic and to protect the health of Moroccans.