Rower from Wierden Veldhuis in the light sculling semi-final | Sports regional

RACICE/WIERDEN – Wierdense rower Martine Veldhuis qualified for the lightweight single sculls semi-finals at the World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

Veldhuis was “sentenced” to catch-ups. She won her heat in 7.42.91 and was 8 seconds faster than Spaniard Natalia Gomez, who crossed the finish line in second position.

men eight

The men’s eight rowers did not qualify directly for the final. The boat finished second to Canada in the heat. Only number 1 received a ticket to the final. Dutch rowers are dependent on the repechage.

With helmsman Dieuwke Fetter, Abe Wiersma, Niki van Sprang, Lennart van Lierop, Guillaume Krommenhoek, Michiel Mantel, Jacob van de Kerkhof, Mick Makker and Guus Mollee clocked 5.31.26. The eight led for most of the race, but was passed in the final round by Canada, who finished in 5.30.39. All eight won silver at the European Championships in Munich last month.

women eight

The women’s eight also competed on the Racice rowing course, in a race that determined the layout of the course for the final. Benthe Boonstra, Véronique Meester, Ymkje Clevering, Tinka Offereins, Roos de Jong, Hermijntje Drenth, Marloes Oldenburg, Laila Youssifou and her partner Aniek van Veenen rowed in third place behind the United States and Canada.