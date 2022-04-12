The Netherlands were on holiday on Monday for the final against Germany (3.45pm) at the Under-21 World Cup. Six teams from the right outer line came into action at Potschefstroom, which again became the nickname for the city of four seasons in a single day.

Wales – Uruguay 1-5

‘3 1-0 tree

‘7 1-1 RuPay

’30 1-2 Civetta (sc)

’40 1-3 Montemuro

’54 1-4 Deeste

’59 1-5 Rs

In the battle for fourteenth place, Wales lost to Uruguay in the pouring rain, thus finishing thirteenth. The start was good for the English, who did not even win a single game in South Africa. But Uruguay aligned in the second half. Manuela Ruble from South America played for two teams, which was a bit disappointing in this match. The draw against Argentina in the Pan-Am Cup was apparently an event.

Zimbabwe – Malaysia 2-7

‘2 1-0 Elijah

’10 1-1 Nora

’15 2-1 Terblanche

’22 2-2 Effarizal (sc)

’23 2-3 Sulfilfi (SP)

’39 2-4 Azhar

’41 2-5 Mahadani (sc)

’48 2-6 Zulkilfi

’53 2-7 Sharudeen (sc)

A real goal party early in the afternoon with a fight for eleven. Malaysia lags behind Zimbabwe twice. After the break, he could not finish second in Africa. As the sun began to shine again, the score rose to a 2-7 draw. Malaysia was ranked eleventh and Zimbabwe was ranked twelfth.

Ireland – Austria 4-0

’36 1-0 O’Brien

’45 2-0 Mulkahi (sc)

’51 3-0 Broad (sc)

’59 4-0 at home

Thunderstorms – even with hail – delayed the last game of the day. Austria held on well for two quarters, but had to bow to Ireland after the break. It was a 4-0 victory for the Irish, who scored two goals in the last ten minutes. Austria, the drummer who claims to have a reserve, finishes the match in a pretty tenth place. After being eliminated from the group, Ireland won all their battles and finished ninth.

World Cup Finals-21:

15. Canada

14. Wales

13. Uruguay

12. Zimbabwe

11. Malaysia

10. Austria

9. Ireland

7/8 South Africa / United States

5/6 South Korea / Argentina

3/4 India / UK

1/2 Netherlands / Germany