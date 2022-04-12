Round-up World Cup 21: Ireland tops right
The Netherlands were on holiday on Monday for the final against Germany (3.45pm) at the Under-21 World Cup. Six teams from the right outer line came into action at Potschefstroom, which again became the nickname for the city of four seasons in a single day.
Wales – Uruguay 1-5
‘3 1-0 tree
‘7 1-1 RuPay
’30 1-2 Civetta (sc)
’40 1-3 Montemuro
’54 1-4 Deeste
’59 1-5 Rs
In the battle for fourteenth place, Wales lost to Uruguay in the pouring rain, thus finishing thirteenth. The start was good for the English, who did not even win a single game in South Africa. But Uruguay aligned in the second half. Manuela Ruble from South America played for two teams, which was a bit disappointing in this match. The draw against Argentina in the Pan-Am Cup was apparently an event.
Zimbabwe – Malaysia 2-7
‘2 1-0 Elijah
’10 1-1 Nora
’15 2-1 Terblanche
’22 2-2 Effarizal (sc)
’23 2-3 Sulfilfi (SP)
’39 2-4 Azhar
’41 2-5 Mahadani (sc)
’48 2-6 Zulkilfi
’53 2-7 Sharudeen (sc)
A real goal party early in the afternoon with a fight for eleven. Malaysia lags behind Zimbabwe twice. After the break, he could not finish second in Africa. As the sun began to shine again, the score rose to a 2-7 draw. Malaysia was ranked eleventh and Zimbabwe was ranked twelfth.
Ireland – Austria 4-0
’36 1-0 O’Brien
’45 2-0 Mulkahi (sc)
’51 3-0 Broad (sc)
’59 4-0 at home
Thunderstorms – even with hail – delayed the last game of the day. Austria held on well for two quarters, but had to bow to Ireland after the break. It was a 4-0 victory for the Irish, who scored two goals in the last ten minutes. Austria, the drummer who claims to have a reserve, finishes the match in a pretty tenth place. After being eliminated from the group, Ireland won all their battles and finished ninth.
World Cup Finals-21:
15. Canada
14. Wales
13. Uruguay
12. Zimbabwe
11. Malaysia
10. Austria
9. Ireland
7/8 South Africa / United States
5/6 South Korea / Argentina
3/4 India / UK
1/2 Netherlands / Germany
