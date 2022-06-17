Rotterdam airport supports 150 flights: “No conditions here as at Schiphol” | Chaos Schiphol

Rotterdam The Hague Airport will take over 150 flights from Schiphol in July and August. These are flights from the travel organization and the airline Corendon. According to a spokesperson, there is even room to resume more flights from Schiphol.

According to a Rotterdam Airport spokesperson, Corendon has seen the problems coming at Schiphol for some time. This airport has been struggling with large crowds and staff shortages for a long time and will cancel up to hundreds of flights a day this summer.

The travel organization appealed to Rotterdam airport. “They arrived early. We have reviewed it. Can it be normal? And do we have enough people? It turned out to be possible. We are happy to do our part so that travelers can still enjoy their holidays.



Room for additional flights

Flights acquired from Corendon fall within Rotterdam The Hague Airport’s summer timetable, according to the spokesperson. “And it is possible within the framework of the current permits. We don’t have to cancel flights.” And, in addition to these flights, there is even room for two to three additional flights a day. He points out that the airport “cannot solve the problems of Schiphol “.

But don’t the extra flights bring the same crowds as at Schiphol? “It’s not the wait. We’ve had a good look at capacity, the space is there. Although we’re also facing staffing shortages, rosters are full. Travelers needn’t be afraid. situations like the ones you see at Schiphol.

The extra flights are a blow to residents resisting airport nuisance. The news comes as no surprise to Alfred Blokhuizen of the action group Residents against Aircraft Nuisance Rotterdam Airport. “I would have been surprised if the airport was concerned about local residents.”

“People continue to work the old way to maintain the flights,” laments the activist. ,,But that is not possible. Everywhere is full. Aviation has gotten out of control and now we are dealing with it.





