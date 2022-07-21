The Directorate of Sports Affairs is taking steps to lay a good foundation in women’s sports, starting with women’s football. Challenges for women in sports in Suriname’s sports community have demanded the necessary attention from Minister Gracia Emanuele and Director of Sports Gordon Towe Nki Djow.

On behalf of the Minister, the Sports Director held talks with various organizations including the Suriname Olympic Committee (SOC), the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVP), World Coaches Suriname and the US Embassy in Suriname.

Steps have already been taken in the Directorate of Sports Affairs to integrate women across all sectors and involve them in policy choices and implementation. Deborah Vinson, deputy director of women’s sports management team, was chosen to take this path and take a seat on the SOC gender panel.

It has been agreed with the KNVB World Coaches in Suriname to offer the Girls World Coaches the opportunity to organize their own sports event in connection with World Girls Day. Also, efforts will be made to promote women’s football.

In the first half of the year, the KNVB World Coaches Suriname, in cooperation with the Sports Affairs Directorate, made additional investments in female Suriname World Coaches and both organizations decided to introduce a 50/50 gender equality policy for participation in KNVB courses. . The US Embassy supports Women in Suriname Soccer by working with the Sports Policy and Sports Affairs Committee for women’s soccer in Suriname.

According to the Director of Sports Affairs, there are still positive developments for women in sports. From sports diplomacy, more and more exemplary sportswomen with track records such as Maureen Tilborg-Bulow (swimming), Pearl Gerding (Karate) and Carolina Vera Vera (Tennis) are being identified and appointed.

The foundation of women in sports needs to be well behaved first and seen from the ministry before they emerge in a big way. For that reason, it will start first with the promotion of women and the establishment of gender equality criteria in appointments and grants. It has so far been well received by various sports organizations and sports associations. However, the directorate does not impose women’s sports policy on sports organizations and sports associations.

The Sports Affairs Directorate and the Ministry of Regional Development and Sports will lead by example and set the course for Surinamese girls and women in every sport, shared Sports Director Gordon Dove Ng Djow.