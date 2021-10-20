Room for new sports collaborations in Middelburg

Do you have a great idea for the Middelburgers (plus) to exercise and exercise? Or to encourage Middelburgers to adopt a healthy lifestyle? The Municipality of Middelburg would like to hear from you! It mainly involves (sports) associations, schools, sports providers, general practitioners and exercise initiatives. By working together, you can do even more for Middelburg and its people.

Local Sports Agreement

The sports agreement is a Middelburg interpretation of the National and Zealand sports agreement. In the local sports agreement you will find six themes: including sport and exercise, sustainable sports infrastructure, providers of vital sports and exercise, positive sports culture, exercise skills, sporting events that inspire. Last year, the municipality was able to support more than 15 initiatives to make Middelburgers more active together.

What requirements must your idea meet?

Ideas and initiatives eligible for the Accord Sport budget should, as far as possible: promote sport and / or exercise; promote a healthy lifestyle; are carried out by at least 2 local cooperation partners; addressed to the inhabitants of the municipality of Middelburg; be accessible and accessible to all; be innovative and scalable; to respond to needs ; have clear and achievable goals (which are also measurable) and are not intended for the purchase of materials.

By using these budgets, we hope to bring our inhabitants closer together, but above all to get them moving! So turn your idea into a new initiative and submit it via doemee.middelburgers.nl, then go to the Middelburg local sports agreement.