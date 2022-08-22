Ron and Job sold at Cornhole, the American balls

From August 19 to 21, 2022, the ACL Europe Open Cornhole took place at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam. Cornhole is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. All you need is a plank of wood and some bags. The sport is the biggest in the United States and together with a Dutch partner they organize the first international event in Europe in our city.

“Three years ago, we had to explain this game a lot in the Netherlands. We explained it as a kind of trendy version of balls or even a better version!” Say Rob & Job, two friends and co- founders of Wicked Cornhole Clinics.

Players of all skill levels and ages were invited to participate in this historic event. In total, players from 12 countries entered, all with the aim of winning the sum of 20,000 euros. Since Cornhole is extremely popular in the United States, it was also broadcast live in the United States. Stacey Moore is a commissioner for the American Cornhole League and is excited to develop the sport in Europe. Ashley Brown is one of the participants who also came from the United States. “It’s great to bring this sport to Europe, we’re part of history.”

These days, when Rob and Job talk about Cornhole, a bell always rings that people have seen it somewhere. “You notice now that it’s much more popular than three years ago.” What do Rob and Job ultimately want to achieve with this sport? “Making cornhole an Olympic sport is our ultimate goal.”