Rokt Corporation today announced the appointment of Laura Mineo as Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Rokt, Mineo spent over 10 years at Goldman Sachs, starting in investment banking and most recently as Executive Director of Firmwide Strategy. There, she worked on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, financing and derivatives. Mineo started his career as an analyst at Citi. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a major in finance and econometrics from University of Sydney.

“This is a pivotal moment for Rokt and I am delighted to take on the role of CFO at a time when we see great opportunities for continued growth,” he said. Laura minuChief Financial Officer of Rokt. “I have had a great mentor and partner with Michael and I am proud of our team and what we have accomplished so far. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Bruce and the management team. as we implement our growth strategy. ”

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in e-commerce technology, powering Transaction Moment ™ for leading companies such as Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands’ End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint and HelloFresh. Rokt’s mission: to make e-commerce smarter, faster and better.

Using its proprietary technology, Rokt enables e-commerce customers to increase their brand engagement and unlock new revenue in Transaction Moment ™, helping them stay ahead of the competition and deliver every superior and individual customer experience.

Founded in AustraliaThe company now operates in the United States. Canada, UK, IrelandAt FranceAt GermanyAt HollandAt DenmarkAt SwedenAt NorwayAt FinlandAt spainAt AustraliaAt New ZealandAt Singapore At Japan. Learn more about rokt.com .

Source: ROKT Pte. Ltd.

