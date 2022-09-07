Rod Harrington has resigned as PDC director and commentator

Former world matchplay champion Rod Harrington has stepped down as PDC manager and commentator.

Harrington enjoyed a stellar 20-year career as a player, winning the 1998 and 1999 World Matchplay titles, as well as the 1991 World Masters, while also reaching No. 1 in the world.

He also competed in the World Championship and World Grand Prix finals before retiring in 2007.

A founding member of the World Darts Council three decades ago, Harrington joined the PDC board and helped shape the sport’s professional future, while also commentating for Sky Sports and at the World Series of Darts.

Harrington, who was inducted into the PDC Hall of Fame in 2019, has now retired from the PDC board, the World Series of Darts held in Australia and New Zealand in August were his recent events as a commentator.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn said: “Rod should be immensely proud of all he has achieved during his time at darts, and we wish him every success in his retirement. When I brought Rod to the board of administration of PDC, we knew his experience as a player would be key in helping us shape the future of Darts. He was instrumental in the development of PDC and the global structures we have today, in particularly the introduction of the Development Tour.

The third part of Rod’s career was his work in television and he was a respected commentator on Sky Sports and our World Series who provided valuable insight into the sport.

The prince of style, as Rod Harrinton is nicknamed, turns 65 in December and is enjoying his retirement.

