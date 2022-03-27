Rockstar launches a new subscription service: GTA+

Rockstar has found a new way to profit from GTA players: GTA+† The game company offers the subscription service for GTA Online for $5.99 per month.

As a GTA+ member, you receive 500,000 GTA dollars deposited into your virtual bank account every month. You’ll also get “free” access to the LS Car Meet in-game car show, your yacht will be upgraded to an Aquarius Super Yacht, you’ll earn extra RP points, and two shirts and pants will be added to your stash. dress . Best of all, members have the option of purchasing special Shark Cards from PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store (which convert your real money into in-game coins).

Rockstar has come under fire for exploiting the GTA franchise in recent years. For example, last week another GTA V remaster was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and the GTA Trilogy remaster from November last year was very poorly received.

The GTA+ subscription will be available on PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store from the day after tomorrow (March 29). It seems that only Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users can subscribe.

Source:

rock star games